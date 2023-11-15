With the imminent arrival of winter and the decrease in temperatures, cold days are coming that motivate you to look for effective ways to stay warm without your pocket being hurt when you receive the electricity bill.

We know that turning on the heating is a common option, but it also implies an increase in expenses. Can you imagine being able to face the winter cold in a more creative and economical way?

In this context, the trend of creating personalized heating systems is gaining popularity, and one of the inventions that is generating a lot of interest is the Heating on the sofa.

The ability to build your own chair system is not only innovative, but also surprisingly efficient and affordable.

Vicesat, the channel specialized in tricks and creative solutions, has carried out a fascinating project that allows you to enjoy the winter warmth without sacrificing your budget.

The heating on the sofa is not only functional, but also has the advantage of being controlled via WiFigiving you comfort and total control over this homemade underfloor heating.

The materials used are the following:

Infrared heating sheets High temperature resistant cables WiFi controlled thermostat Soldering iron Connection terminal Power cable Reflective sheet Insulation

So you can create your own heating system on the sofa

As mentioned in the video, in the initial phase of this invention, it is essential to disassemble the sofa in order to obtain precise measurements of the seat area intended to be heated.

This step is extremely important to ensure even distribution, thus ensuring that each corner of the seat receives the appropriate amount of heat.

After having the exact measurements, you must strategically install the infrared electric heating sheets. The choice of these sheets is based on their ability to cross the width of the cushion, thus providing a direct source of heat.

It should be noted that special emphasis was placed on avoiding any bending in the sheets, thus preserving their effectiveness and ensuring uniform distribution.

In the video you can see that the next step consisted of a careful connection of the cables, shaping a heating network that covers the entire seat.

Linking these cables to a WiFi-controlled thermostat not only allows for precise temperature regulation, but also the ability to program heating according to each person’s needs.

Vicesat opted for cables specially designed to resist high temperaturesand verified in detail that the installation complied with the most rigorous safety standards, thus ensuring efficient and risk-free operation.

With this method, you can turn your sofa into a personalized and controlled heat source. You just need some basic materials, a little patience and follow the steps explained in the video.

First, find and buy heating sheets that fit the size and shape of your sofa. Second, carefully remove the upholstery from your sofa and place the sheets on the filling, distributing them evenly.

Third, connect the blade wires to a power source and make sure they work properly. Fourth, reupholster your sofa and enjoy.

Finally, if you want to have full control of the temperature, you can add a thermostat with WiFi that allows you to regulate it from your mobile phone. This way you can face winter without getting cold on your sofa.