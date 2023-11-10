Hearts & Science, in partnership with Twitch, presented the results of a research that explored the habits of gamers in five countries: Italy, Germany, France, Spain and UK during Lucca Comics & Games, the largest dedicated European event to pop culture.

Under the magnifying glass of Hearts & Science, il gaming is seen as the new model of social involvement of the decade, now an integral part of Europeans’ habits. The video gameaccording to the study, It therefore proves to be an essential tool for those who want to engage and reach their target in a wayboth between national borders and beyond.

”With this research we wanted to analyze the habits of 5 large European nations regarding the gaming phenomenon. Far from being an activity linked to a certain stereotype of social category, sex or gender, we have demonstrated how gaming is transversal, pop and perfectly assimilable to mass culture. Everyone plays, even the most unsuspecting. Gaming is a universal language and is an agent of integration, actively contributing to the cultural rapprochement between the peoples of Europe and developing a European habitus in terms of leisure. Gaming is the ‘Games without borders’ of the new decade, bringing together people of different languages ​​and cultures.” commented Emanuele Giraldi, Aging Director at Hearts & Science.

