Two premature babies died at al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza, due to a power outage. This happened after the hospital ran out of fuel due to the siege by Israeli troops. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Two premature babies died at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza after the neonatal intensive care unit stopped working due to a lack of electricity. The condition of the hospital is critical after it was surrounded and shot at by troops Israel in the war against Hamas.

Another 37 babies, also in the neonatal intensive care unit, are at risk of losing their lives because the hospital is running out of fuel to power their incubators. This was the heartbreaking revelation from the hospital director, Mohammed Abu Salmiya, to Al Jazeera, which was reported on Sunday (12/11/2023).

“Unfortunately, we lost two of the 39 babies due to the power outage,” said Abu Salmiya.

“We are talking about premature babies who need very intensive care,” continued the director of the largest hospital in Gaza, Palestine.

He explained that the two babies died due to a lack of fuel in the hospital which provided electricity to the incubators, allowing for warm temperatures and a constant flow of oxygen.

The hospital has been surrounded and is the target of fierce Israeli attacks.

“They died due to low temperatures and lack of oxygen. We are now using primitive methods to keep them alive,” continued Abu Salmiya.

“We had electricity until morning. “Once the electricity goes out, these newborn babies will die just like other children,” he added.

Mohammed Obeid, a surgeon at al-Shifa Hospital, confirmed the deaths of the two newborns and said an adult patient also died because there was no power to his ventilator.

“We want someone to give us a guarantee that they can evacuate patients, because we have about 600 inpatients,” he said, in an audio recording posted by the medical charity Doctors Without Borders (Medecins Sans Frontieres, or MSF).