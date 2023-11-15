“Last week we were in Rome for the contract renewal. Our intent is a rapid closure to finally bring relief to the category, present and future in our healthcare system, which is currently experiencing moments of harassment and frustration”. Thus Angelo Testa, national president of Snami, the independent national union of Italian doctors in a note.

“Contrary to common perceptions – continues the president – in a skilful orchestration” of “mystification of reality” and ignoring “real and objective data, in Italy local medicine acts as a barrier to pathologies which elsewhere require numerous hospitalizations, as emerges from the recent OECD report – Health at a glance”. Despite “a per capita health expenditure below the OECD average” we have “flattering results, with low rates of hospitalization for chronic diseases such as diabetes, asthma, COPD and heart failure, confirming – adds Testa – what was published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2015, namely that in Italy primary care has a structure with strong governance and low spending”.

“Contrary to the criticisms aimed at us – concludes the Snami leader – these data unequivocally demonstrate the success of local medicine. An immediate national collective agreement is therefore necessary to restore doctors and better regulate the paths to guarantee effective assistance suited to current needs”.