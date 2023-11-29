“Our difficulty, which emerged during the pandemic, is that the model used so far, which is hospital-centric, has highlighted critical issues. Therefore, it is important to develop a proximity model of care. Telemedicine can help in this process, bringing us closer to our patients, without replacing the in-person visit, but by supporting some phases of the approach to the patient, such as routine checks. In this way, we could reduce visit times, but also the costs borne by patients.” These are the words of Claudio Gasperini, coordinator of the SM study group of the Italian Neurology Society, on the occasion of the presentation of the results of the survey “State of the art and prospects for telemedicine in the management of patients with Multiple Sclerosis” promoted by Sin, with the Italian Multiple Sclerosis Association (Aism) and the biotechnology company Biogen, in collaboration with ILHM-Unict (Advanced study center in innovation, leadership and health management) and with the contribution of Prof. Valeria Tozzi of Cergas of Sda Bocconi.