“There is still a lot to do to equip all centers and adequate technological structures and to help people with multiple sclerosis and their families to optimize participation in televisits. We must work so that telemedicine has the space it deserves in all SM centers and not just some”. This was said by Mario Alberto Battaglia, general director of the Italian Multiple Sclerosis Association and president of the Italian Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, on the occasion of the presentation of the results of the survey “State of the art and prospects for telemedicine in the management of patients with Multiple Sclerosis” promoted by the Society Italian neurology (Sin) with Aism and Biogen, in collaboration with ILHM-Unict (Advanced study center in innovation, leadership and health management) and with the contribution of Prof. Valeria Tozzi of Cergas of Sda Bocconi.