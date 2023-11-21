“This is a great victory. We finally have the parliamentary Intergroup for the prevention and treatment of autoimmune diseases, due to a dysfunction of the immune system that induces the body to attack healthy tissues, and therefore attention will also be paid to rheumatological diseases The establishment of the Intergroup will above all be a moment of sharing with the other associations that are part of it, who will naturally be able to bring their requests”. Thus to Adnkronos Health Silvia Tonolo, president of the National Association of Rheumatic Patients (Anmar), on the occasion of the presentation, today in the Senate, of the new parliamentary Intergroup for the prevention and treatment of autoimmune diseases.

First of all, as the National Association of Rheumatic Patients “we will remember the Anmar-Sir motion which in March 2022 reported the implementation of a table on rheumatological pathologies – underlines Tonolo – So in this case the Intergroup will have to act as a glue so that the working table address all those issues that we have forgotten about over time, also due to Covid: early diagnosis, presence of rheumatologists throughout the territory, equal access to healthcare for all patients because regional heterogeneity is no longer acceptable. patients who, compared to others, struggle to access drugs. In some regions, therapies are not even available. This lack of homogeneity is one of the first issues that will have to be addressed.”

For rheumatic patients “I will try to be the leader in this Intergroup”, because “I believe that the coordination of all the associations dealing with immune-mediated pathologies, including rheumatological diseases, will need someone who can accompany the objectives and discussions to be had together with the honorable members and senators, but above all to be brought to the right tables because otherwise we would have yet another group without accomplishing anything”. Instead “we need to review everything: the LEAs, the disability percentages now stuck at 1992 and address the issue of social and healthcare costs borne by patients with rheumatological pathologies”.