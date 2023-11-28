“We do not undergo vaccination because we are forced but because we have understood that it is as important as doing physical activity and eating well. Let’s think of a health calendar in which the most important appointments are noted, including vaccinations.” This was stated by Francesco Vaia, general director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases “L. Spallanzani”, on the occasion of the conference “InnovaCtion: research, innovation and change for the health of the future” promoted by GSK.