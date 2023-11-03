Conference call in progress. Someone knocks on the door of the room in the house used as an improvised workspace. A small child comes in with books in his hand, wants help with his homework and risks ending up framed by the turned on camera, in front of which within a few minutes his father will have to speak to give his contribution to the meeting. It’s lunch time, the kids return from school, noisily burst into the room to ask how to organize themselves for the afternoon sports. Then it’s the turn of the house dog, who has decided to do some damage. Unexpected: once working hours are over, you have to rush to get bread for dinner, medicines for the baby’s fever, shirts from the laundry. They are scenes of ordinary smart working, common to many parents who have experienced this working method cleared through customs in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But is working from home more or less relaxing than being in the office? With all due respect to those who think that these are just advantages, a study instead reveals greater parental stress for workers with children engaged in remote work, compared to those who leave home every day and go to the company or to their place of work. With also a gender ‘gap’ that for once penalizes him. According to a survey conducted by scientists from Northwestern University and the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, and published in ‘Jama Network Open’, 40% of parents who worked remotely during the pandemic reported parental stress higher than just 27% of parents who worked on-site.

Specifically, fathers who worked from home were twice as likely to report that parenting was stressful all or most of the time, compared to fathers who worked outside of their residence. Parenting stress for mothers who worked at home was slightly higher, but did not reach statistical significance, the survey authors report. However, the study found no differences in the mental or general health of smart workers compared to their on-site colleagues.

“Our survey results show that teleworking during the pandemic was associated with greater parenting stress, especially for fathers,” highlights lead author John James Parker, professor of pediatrics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and a pediatrician. at Lurie Children’s Hospital. “This may reflect societal expectations that men should prioritize work obligations over family needs, which creates additional stress for fathers working from home. We recommend that parents reflect on their own family and work situations and seek to find a solution that limits stress and promotes well-being. It can be simple.”

For example, the suggestion is, it might be enough to intervene to make the work space more ‘impermeable’ to noise, or even “reorganize timetables to limit distractions and plan the time in which parents can step away from work to be fully involved with their children,” Parker lists. The survey involved 1,060 parents from all 77 Chicago neighborhoods.

For the authors, employers could also do something to mitigate this stress. “They could provide support to fathers by offering more flexibility and recognizing that both parents need a greater work-life balance,” Parker reflects. “Employers could also encourage parents who work from home, especially men, to take advantage of benefit from employee assistance programs if they experience high levels of stress. This is important, as parental stress is linked to their health and adverse child development outcomes.”