“The identification of preventive strategies which currently seem to only cover populations far from us, also prevent diseases in Western countries. We need to discuss it together, looking for solutions to diseases that seemed distant to us but today are close.” This was stated by Roberta Siliquini, president of the Italian Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health (SITI), on the occasion of the conference “InnovaCtion: research, innovation and change for the health of the future” promoted by GSK.