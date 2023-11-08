“The issue of the health and well-being of pets in Italy is becoming increasingly important, also due to the growth of insects and parasites that afflict Europe due to climate change. In Italy we are in a phase of transposition of the European regulation on the use of veterinary drugs and Parliament with its opinions has in fact requested the government to be able to expand the number of channels in which anti-parasitic drugs are distributed, without a prescription” . This was said by the President of the Boehringer Ingelheim Italia Group, Morena Sangiovanni, on the sidelines of the second meeting of ‘Active Principles’ held at the Palazzo Santa Chiara in Rome.