“It is constantly increasing and is predicted to be a major cause of morbidity and mortality by 2030. However, COPD is still an underdiagnosed and underestimated disease. The patient is not aware of the disease and does not have a dialogue with the treating doctor, with the specialists who can and should intercept COPD in the very early stages. The advice is to never underestimate the symptoms and remember that it is a smoking-related disease. It is no coincidence that the fight against smoking remains one of our priorities, especially in the over-60 age group. Salvatore D’Antonio, pulmonologist, president of the Italian Association of COPD Patients (www.pazientibpco.it), who takes stock of the disease on the occasion of World Day which is celebrated on 16 November.

For D’Antonio it is important to “talk to the doctor, tell him even small details, if you slow down, if you take longer to climb the stairs, if more stops are needed when going up from the garage. Here – he claims – after you have consulted your doctor, it is a good idea to carry out a test that measures your breathing (spirometry), check temperature, blood pressure and blood sugar. Spirometry is very important because it can give us an indication of the progress of the disease.”

The impact of COPD on the patient’s life “is dramatic – continues D’Antonio – The patient does not give importance to the symptoms, he slows down to the point of limiting normal daily activities. If before he had an active life, he gradually begins not to leave the house where he reduces his movements in the bedroom. This happens especially with patients who have to resort to oxygen therapy.”

Separate chapter, adherence to therapy. “Unfortunately, it is very poor – admits the president of the Italian COPD Patients Association – In the first year the treatments are interrupted independently by the patient. Furthermore, the patient remembers the pills, but the COPD drugs which have the possibility of reaching the compromised lungs directly, and which are therefore taken with special dispensers, are taken a bit like unrealistic drugs, which do not have a particular function . Yet, they are important drugs, the result of research and clinical studies.”

“As an association – the most important from the point of view of respiratory diseases – we stand by the patients. In 2017 we achieved a great victory, namely the recognition of COPD as a disease of social importance. It was a battle that ultimately led to success.”

“Our commitment is to offer information and support to patients. In the fight against smoking, on our website we have published the exercises to do against smoking, which can be performed easily while staying at home. Furthermore, we offer patients respiratory rehabilitation, mindfulness and yoga courses” she concludes.