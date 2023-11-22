Re-imagining the future and transforming a wheelchair into a sign of freedom, beyond multiple sclerosis. Thus was born ‘Willchair’ and the activity of The WillchairTable which, after Bari, has recently stopped at the Catella Foundation in Milan. The event promoted discussion between people with multiple sclerosis, caregivers and clinicians from the main specialist centers in Lombardy. Symbol of the freedom to be oneself and to be able to live even without aids after a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis, Willchair is a chair co-created by designer Derek Castiglioni and people with multiple sclerosis, but it is also an important and award-winning work, promoted from Novartis and Aism – Italian Multiple Sclerosis Association.

The work – which plays on the English term for wheelchair, underlining will and determination – was created to represent a new future for people with multiple sclerosis who, thanks to research progress, in 75 % of cases will not need a chair with wheels to move around, as explained in an article published on Allies for Health (www.alleatiperlasalute.it), the medical-scientific information portal created by Novartis. To create Willchair, Derek Castiglioni, dealing with a group of patients, went through a process of destructuring and reimagining.

Around 133,000 Italians live with multiple sclerosis, but the number of diagnoses at a young age, even under 18, is growing. It is one of the most important neurological diseases which, in Lombardy alone, affects 21,7501 people and of which 600 new diagnoses are recorded every year, particularly in the age group between 20 and 40 years. The chronic progressive pathology hinders the normal functioning of the brain, optic nerves and spinal cord through inflammation and tissue loss, causing physical and cognitive alterations over time, in the presence or absence of relapses, which lead to a accumulation of neurological disability.

Multiple sclerosis – we read in Allies for Health – affects the most productive segment of society, which must react to the initial impact of the diagnosis and the fear of having to put an end to their projects and aspirations due to a possible progression of the disease. It was precisely these themes that were discussed during the Milanese event open, in particular, to young adults with multiple sclerosis and their caregivers. The pathology, with its unpredictable and complex course, has a strong impact on the physical and emotional well-being of those who suffer from it. Not only are symptoms such as fatigue, tremors, loss of muscle strength, visual disturbances, cognitive deficits affecting your daily life, but also the implications these have on your professional and relationship life.

An effective therapeutic strategy combines new pharmacological treatments, a personalized rehabilitation approach, which involves different healthcare professionals, and a better awareness of the ‘alarm bells’ to be communicated to the doctor to identify the progression of the disease and prevent disability.

In this regard, the ‘Scacco matto’ campaign and the stories of young people with multiple sclerosis live on the Instagram profile @scaccomattoallasm and on the website livinglikeyou.com/it, from which people with this diagnosis can access YourMSQuestionaire to monitor the progress of symptoms and evaluate the best management strategy for the disease together with your doctor. The complete article is available on https://www.alleatiperlasalute.it/focus-su-willchair-la-sedia-simbolo-di-liberta-le-persone-con-sclerosi-multipla.