“This agreement signed with Novartis in rethinking the future of healthcare arises from a perspective, that of starting to create a system between different public and private actors around a central theme: our national healthcare system”. These are the words of Francesco Marchionni, vice president of the National Youth Council with responsibility for Health and Wellbeing, who spoke on the occasion of the Novartis Italia event in which he announced an investment by the company of 350 million euros by 2025 to strengthen the capacity for scientific innovation in the country. A path which, thanks to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Youth Council, will define the vision and needs of the young generations who will determine the future of health in the coming years.