Lola Cortés is motivated to live and show off to the world that she is completely healthy, as she shares just over a month after she announced that she had undergone a double mastectomy.

It was on August 18 when the actress and singer was informed that she had a cancerous tumor in her left breast, while there was not so much danger in the right; however, she made the decision to have a double mastectomy to prevent.

The artist, who attended a performance of the play A Night in Las Vegas as a guest, which is being presented at the Silvia Pinal Theater, indicated that it was planned for her to be in this musical, but the cancer came first.

“I was rehearsing songs, choreographies and we had to stop,” recalled the actress of works such as Toc Toc and who recently hosted the Azteca program The Secret Word: Password.

“This 2023 has been a year full of emotions, beautiful and wonderful things, even the disease because we detected it when it was already very advanced, but we made the decisions at the right time and at this moment I can say that I am cancer-free,” he commented with a smile.

Was it difficult to make the decision to have a double mastectomy? The Academy judge explained that she “no, nothing”, even she was not afraid or nervous to do everything in order to recover her health and so that she can do what she loves.

“At the time they said, ‘it’s a tumor,’ I already knew. They explained to me that it had to be removed, that it was cancer, and I said, ‘okay, what’s next? Mastectomy, perfect.’ double,” he said.

“It was only advanced in one (breast); on the right it was preventive and on the left it was complete. The only problem is that you break because this stupid question comes of ‘why me? or why me?’ Nothing to think about, the decisions were made, this started on August 18 and look: I’m here.”

Cortés stated that he does not even have time for recoveries, an example of this is that he has already had his knee prosthesis for one year and today he walks in heels, in addition to dancing without problem.

Ready to say goodbye to the year

For the next few months, his goals are to focus on his work, continue taking care of his health and open a branch of his school in Mexico City, as well as teach musical comedy classes. Furthermore, on a personal level, for the former judge of the reality show The Stars Dance on Today, a special time is approaching: Christmas.

“After my mother left, my in-laws adopted us and we are with them. I love putting up the tree, everything that is Christmas, I love it. On New Year’s we are generally working, it is not something I celebrate, if it is time to rest , we rested”.

CT

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions