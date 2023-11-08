“The topic addressed in Prìncipi Attivi is linked to the care of animals. A very important issue as regards Italian families, since the overall expense for managing pets is very high. There is still a long way to go and more recognition will be needed for these little companions to increase deductions, recognition and include our four-legged friends in the various bonuses.” This was said by the social economy expert, the lawyer Gabriele Sepio, on the sidelines of the second meeting of ‘Active Principles’ held at the Palazzo Santa Chiara in Rome.