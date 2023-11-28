“GSK in Italy has invested and continues to invest in production and research in the three centers of Siena, Parma and Rosia. In 2020-2025 investments will be 800 million euros. We are contributing not only to the health of patients but also to the economy with opportunities for growth and qualified employment”, declared Fabio Landazabal, President and CEO of GSK Italia, on the occasion of the conference “InnovaCtion: research, innovation and change for health of the future” promoted by GSK.