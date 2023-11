How much will I have to pay for health insurance next year? A question that worries many people at the end of the year. The outgoing cabinet predicts a significant increase. Health insurer DSW – often the first to announce the new amount – increases the premium by 12 euros per month. Health insurer Menzis, one of the largest health insurers in Overijssel, does not agree with this: for next year the increase in the basic premium is limited to 5.50 euros per month, to 146.75 euros.