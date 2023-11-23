From using plants as biofactories to produce innovative drugs for autoimmune diseases, to improving health with more effective self-assessment systems based on the Internet of Things, up to a new antibody to fight tumors. These are the ideas of the 3 innovative start-ups awarded at the Health & BioTech Summit, now in its third edition and held today in Rome.

The three companies, after having passed a 3-level selection process, which brought in over 300 start-ups from 40 countries around the world, among which 3 start-ups and scale-ups were chosen (innovative companies with an already on the market) of as many as 40 countries, have now found access to the piloting phase, a structured form of support and guidance in the market.

The winners of the competition – we read in a note – were: Diamante, a biotech company from Verona founded in 2016 and focused on the use of plants for the production of molecules with high added value. The company’s value proposition is the creation of a new therapeutic approach for autoimmune diseases based on the restoration of self-tolerance, using plant viruses that display immunodominant peptides. The company’s main asset is a specific therapeutic solution for rheumatoid arthritis with the aim of starting phase 1 clinical trials by the end of 2024. Chi3l1 project – Humanitas: Humanitas research group has developed a direct antibody against the Chitinase 3 like-1 protein, a new immune checkpoint inhibitor involved in the mechanism of tumor resistance. The project refers to a filed patent application (“CHI3L1 inhibitors and their uses”) and the next objectives include in vitro and in vivo tests for the validation of the technology, in addition to industrial production.

Finally, Capsula, an Italian startup that created the first phygital ecosystem that combines Cloud and IoT technologies to allow individuals to adopt healthy behaviors and embrace the era of 5P medicine. The Capsula platform features a physical, unmanned Health-Pod that allows users/patients to self-assess their vital signs, lifestyle and well-being via their innovative POD.

The 3 start-ups will now access the Health&BioTech Accelerator, the first start-up and scale-up accelerator in the Italian context with innovative content in the Health & Biotech supply chain, coordinated by Deloitte Officine Innovazione with the corporate partners MSD Italia and Intesa Sanpaolo RBM Salute . An accelerator dedicated to promoting innovative companies and with particular attention to the topic of Open Innovation.

“Today’s event – ​​said Marco Perrone, partner of Deloitte Officine Innovazione – demonstrates how Open Innovation and ecosystem collaborations are essential to keep up with the global mega-trends of innovation, including the use of “artificial intelligence and the definition of solutions in compliance with sustainability. We are very satisfied with the contribution that the Health&BioTech Accelerator, thanks to the commitment of the initiative’s partners, is making towards achieving this important objective”.