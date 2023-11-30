For many PC gamers, it is quite common to see temperatures rise inside their case while playing demanding titles, as these use the full power of their hardware, such as the processor and graphics card. Something that can be seen as harmful in the long term by many, but that a gamer has used to keep warm during the cold nights, when he could not afford heating in his house.

Something that actually happened because this player found that it was more important to “prioritize” the purchase of a $4,000 dollar PC, before other things for his home. Among those that, of course, for many people could be more important than a computer to play with, was heating his house. And not having any system to avoid freezing during the night, he adjusts the game’s graphic settings to the maximum to generate heat on the PC.

A Reddit user, nickname DowntownAd7613, says in a post that he bought a PC worth $4,000, leaving him without money for a heating system. And instead of being cold at night, he found a solution to run demanding games, which require a lot of processing power. And so, his gaming PC heats up, and the heat generated is released into the room.

The post is titled: “When you can’t afford a heater because you spent $4,000 on a PC, so now you have to leave a game running at maximum @4k settings overnight to prevent it from freezing,” sharing a photo of its screen in which you see something totally appropriate to the situation, since the game Red Dead Redemption 2 is running, with characters around a campfire in a snowy place.

The community has understood the problem, and in some comments they have tried to improve this unusual “project”, instructing it to use one of the cryptocurrency mining systems to force the PC to be at high temperatures constantly. And they also tell you to do non-stop test benchmarks, like Furmark, which pushes the graphics card and processor to the limit.” Another suggests: “Use Folding@home. “It will heat your room so effectively, and you can help find a cure for cancer.”

Suggestions that in this case may sound quite good, thinking that your idea is to generate heat with the PC so as not to freeze to death. But in the end it is something that we must warn can be fatal for the useful life of your PC hardware, since keeping it at maximum temperatures for long periods of time can cause them to end up damaged or even unusable in the near future.

