Space funeral services, if these words don’t capture your attention, try this: A man has decided to send his DNA to the Moon, not for a last celestial tribute, but in the hope that, one day, aliens will clone him for a galactic zoo.

This decision, which seems straight out of a science fiction episode, reflects the almost limitless possibilities offered by the modern space age: yes, even sending your ashes to other galaxies, whatever your exotic intention.

The protagonist of this story is an 86-year-old physics professor, Kenneth Ohm, who has hired Celestis, a pioneering company in commemorative space flights, to take his DNA to the lunar surface.

According to Futurism, Ohm imagines a future where “civilizations could open an interstellar zoo with a Ken Ohm in a cage” or even “thousands of reconstituted Ken Ohms spreading across the universe.”

Space funeral services have been operating for 25 years

Celestis, known for launching cremated remains into space since 1994, also offers the Celestis DNA service. This service allows a DNA sample, extracted from a non-invasive buccal swab, to be sent into space.

Besides, You can throw your ashes or DNA to various destinations. Celestis from a flight to the Moon” with a price of 4,745 euros to trips to deep spaces for about 24,600 euros.

The company also offers off-planet DNA storage options and the ability to send digital DNA signals to distant galaxies, representing a personal and affordable type of interstellar migration.

Our professor’s case, while it may seem eccentric, is not unique. People of different backgrounds and motivations have already sent their remains or DNA into space.

For example, the New York firefighter, Daniel Conlisk, intends for his ashes to travel to space along with those of his wife or the aerospace engineer Jeffrey Woytach, who longs for his ashes to reach the lunar surface.

Celestis’ service, beyond being a novelty, raises profound questions about legacy, memory, and personal connection to the cosmos. In this era of space exploration, the stars, in addition to mystery, are becoming a place of eternal rest.