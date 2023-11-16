Among the PC gaming community, we often come across certain users who share advice, good data, and their solutions to everyday problems on the platform. But on the other hand, there are those who share these ideas thinking they are brilliant, like that of a PC gamer user who fixed his PC to the desk using long screws, which was classified as something dangerous.

An idea that, according to what he himself indicates in the publication, was born as a solution to gain space on his desk, placing his gaming PC below it as many gamers commonly do. But although having the computer in this space is something everyday and not at all strange to see, the protagonist of this story decided to anchor it to the desktop, which has not been very well received by the Reddit community, who have responded that it is not a very good idea.

In the post, player nickname Dear-Ad-7060 says, “Well, I couldn’t find a stand for the bottom of the desk, so I made one myself,” further asking, “What do you think?” Question that was answered by several other Reddit users, who told him: “I would be nervous about the nuts loosening over time due to vibration or something,” in addition to the screw heads sticking out of the desk. , that point ends up being unusable anyway due to the heads sticking out.

And many told him that they are not sure if “the metal frame or the desk is designed to support the weight in that way”, so in general, in the comments they indicate that this design could end up being “a very “bad idea” and dangerous. In short, creativity has its pros and cons, and in this case, the concerns center on the usefulness and safety of this homemade solution.

A “solution” that reminds us of another one that we recently shared with you, which, unlike this one, was well received by the community. This is a PC gamer, who, not having a cabinet in his possession and not having the money to buy it, decided to convert his HP printer into a powerful PC Gamer. This is the user Ill-Drawer-1953, who published a video on the pcmarterrace Reddit subforum, showing how he emptied the inside of the printer in order to begin assembling all the components of a gamer computer inside, commenting: “The towers ITX are too expensive for me. Introducing, the Marter Race PC printer.”

