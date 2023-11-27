Fabio Di Giannantonio can breathe a sigh of relief, the future nightmare already seems like a distant memory, even if the official announcement of his arrival in the Mooney VR46 team only arrived this morning. The Roman will replace Luca Marini aboard the Ducati of Valentino Rossi’s team and, curiously, he is the first rider not belonging to the Academy to race in MotoGP with the VR46 team.

When the team debuted in MotoGP, it did so with Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi, confirmed for the following year. However, Valentino’s brother chose to embrace the HRC project, a courageous choice that led the team to look for a replacement, finding him outside the Academy.

Di Giannantonio is already making history and is thus the first rider who will ride a VR motorbike but does not come from Valentino’s nursery: “It’s a good thing. We talked about it with Uccio (Alessio Salucci, ed.) and Pablo (Nieto, ed.). It will be a new adventure for both of us, trying to join forces together. It makes me very proud to be the first not to be part of the Academy, but above all I am proud to work for such a strong team. I’m sure I can learn a lot and I’m excited, I can’t wait.”

Just having such a disrupted market seemed like a crazy idea, but today’s MotoGP has accustomed us to the fact that madness is ordinary. Marc Marquez in Gresini hit like a hurricane, messing up Diggia’s plans and creating a domino effect that only ended today.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Di Giannantonio, Gresini Racing

Just a few months ago, however, the Roman was off the 2024 grid and not experiencing one of his best moments. However, things changed quickly and, after a short time, the situation was reversed, making him return as an ideal candidate to occupy one of the last free saddles.

“If they had told me a year ago, I would have responded ‘wow, what a bomb!’”, says Di Giannantonio in a meeting with the media on the eve of the Valencia tests which introduce us to 2024. “Let’s say that a year ago it would have been It was all a bit unthinkable, but we have seen that in this sport things happen very quickly and you have to depend on the results on the track, so in the end never say never. Two months ago there weren’t many bikes available on the grid and the VR46 team was good to go in 2024. It was unthinkable because there wasn’t a free place.”

However, the position has become available and Diggia will also be a MotoGP rider in 2024. However, he has yet to meet his “boss”, Valentino Rossi: “We spoke by phone, not yet in person. I want to meet him because I want to thank him for the opportunity and for his trust. Then it’s always nice to have a chat with Valentino, you always learn something. There has always been great admiration on my part, he is the greatest of all. I have always entered the VR world on tiptoe with a lot of humility, because they are a solid working group and I have always admired them for what they did. For this reason we have actually built a small but very sincere relationship. Now that he’s my boss, he’s weird but in a good way!”.

In the team, the Roman will find Bezzecchi, confirmed in VR46 despite the proposed promotion to Pramac. The two, who have already shared the track at the time of the CIV, will compete as teammates and this excites Diggia: “We are still the same two kids who mess around every second. In my opinion we are two cool characters because we are very real, transparent. I think we have fun being together. When we had the opportunity we always had a good time. Even during the riders’ parade we always make jokes. I think we’ll have fun.”

