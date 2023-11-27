In something that could perhaps be classified as a “crypto scam”, with certain nuances, a well-known Hollywood director received $61.2 million dollars from Netflix, for a new series, but invested it in cryptocurrencies and cars, to also not deliver a single episode.

Carl Rinsch – via The New York Times

We’re talking about director Carl Rinsch, whose previous works include the samurai film “47 Ronin” starring Keanu Reeves, who made this multi-million dollar deal with Netflix for a new series called “Conquest”, the rights to which Netflix acquired in 2018. Production commanded by Rinsch, which sparked the interest of important streaming platforms, where Netflix finally won the competition, committing to pay 61.2 million dollars in several installments, and granting Rinsch the right to the final cut.

But there were certain warning signs that the streaming giant didn’t take into account, including legal disputes with previous investors and the lack of a script. Keanu Reeves, who befriended Rinsch during the filming of “47 Ronin” and invested in “Conquest,” couldn’t save the deal. In March 2020, Rinsch persuaded Netflix to transfer him another $11 million, even though funding was already stalling. Of that sum, he transferred $10.5 million to his personal account and made risky investments, including purchasing Dogecoin worth $4 million.

Filming began in São Paulo, Brazil, but due to complaints about Rinsch’s behavior, it was moved to Uruguay and Budapest. Rinsch reportedly became irrational, shouting and showing excessive irritability. But despite losses of $5.9 million, the cryptocurrency investment turned out to be profitable, and Rinsch was able to withdraw $27 million in May 2021. With that money, he went shopping, purchasing luxury watches, furniture, and designer clothing. , as well as a Ferrari and five Rolls-Royces, stating that they were necessary for “Conquest”.

The series was never completed and Netflix informed Rinsch that funding was being discontinued. Rinsch accused Netflix of breach of contract and is demanding at least $14 million in damages. Netflix argues that Rinsch failed to meet agreed-upon production milestones. Currently, both parties are in a confidential arbitration process. The future of “Conquest” is uncertain and the series is unlikely to be published any time soon. Despite multiple requests, Rinsch has yet to comment.

