For decades, PC users and, above all, those who use this platform to play games have looked for a way to learn how to update and repair their equipment on their own. Something that in some cases can be fatal, but not in the sense of losing an important piece of the PC, but rather for one’s life, as has recently happened to a player.

And among the many mistakes that those new to building and repairing PCs regularly make is not worrying and remembering things that may sound almost obvious. One of them is to be careful when handling the PC hardware, especially when it comes to delicate components such as the power supply, which is connected directly to electrical power.

You can read: Modder builds a fully functional wooden gaming PC, which includes an RTX 4090 and an i7 12700KF

A player nicknamed Mutsarg posted on Reddit that he had opened his power supply to remove a piece of plastic he had found inside, after he became concerned about the noise it made. Something that immediately caught the attention of other gamers, who warned him to be very careful, since the capacitors of the power supply can store a large amount of electricity, which can cause serious injury or even death, if used. they touch directly.

In fact, one of those who responded mentioned his dangerous experience, recounting how an electric shock left his arm asleep for several days. Another user said that he had suffered heart problems after handling a power supply. Even one guy who claimed to be an electrical engineer commented saying, “If you don’t know what you’re doing with electronics, stay away from power supplies.”

In an update to the post, the player said that it was ignorant of him to think that what he did was right, commenting lightly that “at the end of the day I learn new things every day” and adding that: “Yes, I’m still alive and for luckily I had the slightest knowledge to ‘at least’ turn off the PC hours before opening the psu. I have never received an electric shock in my life (I don’t even know how, knowing that together with my dad we assemble and disassemble many computers and things related to electronics), obviously this time was no exception but please, don’t do what I did!”.

Publication where he also greatly appreciated the concern and above all the speed with which everyone responded, saying: “Luckily I realized it early and didn’t go the other way. If you have any similar problem or your power supply is making strange noises, just buy a new one! Don’t mess with the power supplies!”

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord