There are few action figures that define the eighties of the last century more than the Masters of the Universe, a collection that has continued to be very beloved among fans and which Mattel continues to bring to life in a new golden age. A time in which different types of figures appear, the characters expand and they live new adventures in other media.

One of them is in comics, in the world of cartoons, specifically in DC Comics. Or it was, since the series came to an end a long time ago and that’s why it’s the perfect time to compile it all. And by everything I mean everything, hence this volume has more than a thousand pages and a price of around one hundred euros. But I repeat, it is the entire saga carried out by the publisher including the miniseries published four decades ago.

The great absence

What is striking in the volume is that although it cannot be denied that the saga that refers to Eternia is complete, it is not entirely true that everything that DC has published is there, there are some exceptions. Specifically, there is no Series miniseries, which it is true can be understood as something extra and which also happens with the protagonists on our planet fighting against the Justice League, but it would have been a good addition to the total.

Luckily, the authors had to be aware that not all readers would buy both series when they were published in staples, which is why what happens in this crossover is explained when necessary. They don’t go into too many details, but enough so that no one gets lost and everything fits correctly into the plot.

A new life for He-Man

It must be recognized that reading this volume is addictive, you cannot stop turning page after page. Chaos and terror fill the vignettes, with combat, death and darkness. And yes, of course you know that everything is going to end well but that doesn’t stop it from being interesting and from catching you off guard on more than one moment.

A final comment. Although the volume does not include the miniseries DC Universe vs. Masters of the Universe does bring that of He-Man and the Masters of the Multiverse, which serves as a closing to everything narrated. A much appreciated final icing on the cake with the crossing of different versions of Skeletor and He-Man in a new confrontation, one that won the hearts of readers and rightly so.