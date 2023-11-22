He kills his 4-month-old son and tries to fake a domestic accident. Reece Kelly, 31, from Workington, Cumbria, United Kingdom, tried to deny killing her month-old son, who died due to head trauma, but she eventually admitted her guilt. The man assured her that it was not her intention to harm him, but in fact the child was unable to survive his injuries.

Willingly or not, the man has recently been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 18 years in prison. Along with the murder conviction, the man was accused of child abuse, a crime for which the child’s mother also responded: Georgia Wright, 23, sentenced to three years in prison. According to an expert report, the newborn had various hemorrhages in the brain and eyes, he also had bruises on his chest, compatible with crushing, and six fractured ribs. Several fractures dated back to previous weeks, which is why it was thought that he had been a victim of abuse for some time.

The parents, when calling for help, tried to say that the child had slipped, but the injuries were incompatible with their statements. It seems that the two had drug addiction problems.