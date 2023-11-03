A 14-year-old teenager from Virginia has broken all the rules in the world of science. Heman Bekele, who came to the United States from Ethiopia when he was just four years old, has developed a soap that has the potential to treat mild forms of skin cancer.

This innovation, called STS (for its acronym in English, Skin Cancer Treating Soap), has dazzled in the 3M Young Scientist Challenge contest, taking first prize—$25,000—and becoming the topic of conversation in all corners of the United States.

The 3M Young Scientist Challenge, sponsored by 3M and Discovery Education, is a annual competition that seeks to identify and reward the country’s brightest young scientists. Bekele, with his amazing innovation, stood out among nine other finalists and his inventions.

These teenagers, although they have not obtained first place, have also shown revolutionary projects that address topics from cybersecurity to the detection of muscle injuries, including touch devices for the blind.

The inspiration came from his homeland: Ethiopia

But, What led this young man to develop this innovative soap against skin cancer? The inspiration came from his native country, Ethiopia. Bekele recalled how “people worked long hours in the sun and there was no awareness or information about the dangers of sun exposure.”

And from there came the motivation to address a problem that affects so many. Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the United States, with very high treatment costs. STS uses nanoparticles to deliver cancer-fighting drugs, activating the body’s immune cells and making the price more affordable for patients.

The potential impact of this soap that helps treat skin cancer is immense, and Bekele already has plans for his future. He is focused on obtaining FDA approval and then, in a gesture of generosity, he aims to create a non-profit organization so that everyone has access to and profits from his soap.

In a world where the news often focuses on negative topics, it is refreshing and hopeful to see young people like Heman Bekele, who with their talent and dedication, seek to make the world a better place. Today, everyone in the country celebrates America’s youngest genius.