In one of those moments dreamed of by many PC gamers, a Reddit user has just shared his experience that was a mixture of quite a bit of luck and opportunity, although in reality much more luck. According to him, he found a completely destroyed gaming PC in a trash can, which caught his attention and he picked it up so that after a little work, he could bring it back to life, even if it was just for a while.

And like any other player on this platform, he probably didn’t think twice when looking through the trash, he realized that the computer at first glance had good hardware. And he was not wrong since the computer had among its base configuration, an AMD Ryzen 9 3900x processor, a 4 GB RX 580 graphics card and 16 GB of RAM. Pieces that many gamers who have low or mid-range PCs would like to have on their computers, to be able to play certain titles that run quite well with this hardware.

You can read: Microplay Auction: More than 14,000 items from the former gamer store will be auctioned in an online auction

As the user nick LivingHereNow says in his post, after taking it home he dedicated himself to trying to restore each part of the PC collected from the trash, thinking that these could be recovered and put to good use again. But unfortunately for her and after completing her task, the PC stopped working after 20 minutes of turning it on. He found the problem anyway, as he says in the post: “I cleaned and remounted everything, managed to boot into the BIOS and then run Ubuntu from a flash drive for about 20 minutes before crashing during installation. I suspect overheating due to lack of paste on the CPU and lack of thermal pads and dry paste on the GPU.”

“I ordered an SSD to test Windows and benchmarks this weekend, and I ordered new pads and paste. When I have everything working, I will make a final update post showing the configuration,” says LivingHereNow.

This is how, after thinking that everything could have been about the power supply and buying a new one to install in the abandoned PC, he realized that the processor had little thermal paste and that it was already dry and unusable, which was heating up the hardware and it stopped working as a precaution. Something that he probably didn’t know about or didn’t want to find out about the previous owner of the equipment, who preferred to throw it away and indirectly, give it to someone who, with a little work and dollars, now has a pretty decent gaming PC.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord