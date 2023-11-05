Ángel Cristo’s family will be important to understand many issues about the tamer’s personality. His parents play a key role in the story of Christ and the King, which premieres on November 8th.

Belén Ponce de León is in charge of giving life to Margarita, the tamer’s mother: “She is a lady who existed, she was a contortionist because she worked in the circus world in the 40s and 50s. She is a very interesting character, she is a tough woman and she has made herself that way because of everything she has been through in life,” she explains to us.

The actress has prepared for the character through an interview, because in reality she has not found much more information: “We have built the character with direction,” she says.

As she has revealed, Margarita feels guilty for something that happened and she does everything for her son and for him: “She wants to make up for lost time, she has love for her son,” she says.

Without a doubt, his figure will be key to understanding many of the things that will happen in Christ and the King. Do not miss it!