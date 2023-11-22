Nobody doubts it: Lee Sang-Hyeokbetter known as Faker, is a League of Legends legend. The South Korean player made history again by winning his fourth cup in Worlds 2023the World Championship of the popular MOBA.

His fans are more than happy and the community in general is impressed with his great achievement. For this reason, some players asked Riot Games pay a well-deserved tribute to Faker and create a champion or a legendary skin in his honor.

Will Faker have a champion or a skin in League of Legends?

League of Legends players believe that Riot should recognize Faker’s career, as few players have managed to reach the top like him. Some think the best way to do this would be to create a champion in honor of the player, nicknamed the Immortal Demon King.

Others believe that a legendary skin in honor of the mid laner of T1 It would be more than enough to commemorate his great career. Several of his fans proposed a skin for Azure, who has become one of the player’s favorite champions.

Many were delighted with this idea and proposed that the skin be called Immortal Demon King. The community wrote various messages to Riot Games to make the idea a reality; However, the company has not said anything for now.

“I think it would be very appropriate for Faker to have a legendary skin. The legacy he has behind him and being the face of LoL Esports for almost a decade deserves to get a legendary skin for a legendary player,” said one MOBA fan.

Faker, a LoL legend

