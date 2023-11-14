Los Reddit forums They are a unique place in the world of the Internet in which some of the most curious and extravagant events that we have seen in this world take place and when it seems that we have seen it all, Something new always comes out to surprise us. The user Ill-Drawer-1953 posted a video on the pcmarterrace Reddit subforum in which he showed how he is turning his HP printer into a powerful Gamer PC.

In the recording he shows how he emptied the inside of the printer in order to begin assembling all the components of a gaming computer inside. “ITX towers are too expensive for me. Introducing, the Marter Race PC printer.”

For now, he installed a i3 13100 and one RX 580but he already stated that he plans to upgrade the graphics card to a RTX 4060 Ti. The reaction of users was immediate, praising the madness of its creation. “Very creative, congratulations”, “Best use for an HP printer, instead of throwing it off a cliff” and “Now I need one!!” were some of the most popular comments.

Others asked him and gave suggestions about the process, to which the author commented that he is measuring the printer with all the care in the world to make the most of all the space.

Torres ITX

An ITX tower is a type of PC tower that is designed to house an ITX motherboard. ITX motherboards are the smallest on the market, with dimensions of 170 x 170 mm. This makes ITX towers very compact, making them ideal for use in tight spaces, such as a desk or work table.

As for price, ITX towers can be more expensive than towers of other sizes. This is because ITX towers are usually made of high-quality materials and have additional features, such as a good ventilation system or a modern design.

Small and compact

What do you think, is this a brilliant idea or just a crazy invention?

