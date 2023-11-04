Sofía and Ángel Cristo have seen the series Christ and the King, which is about their parents’ love story and everything that happened after their separation. The star’s children have spoken about the image of Juan Carlos I that appears in fiction.

“I don’t like to talk about the King because it is something that I think belongs to her,” Sofía Cristo said about her mother’s romance with the emeritus king.

Ángel Cristo has gotten wetter than his sister and has given his opinion on how Juan Carlos I behaved with Bárbara Rey: “He behaved very badly with her, he was completely contrary to that image of a good-natured and good person,” said his eldest son.

The artist has received all the support of her children to tell her version of her relationship with the emetic king to the public.