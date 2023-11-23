A 13-year-old boy was found hanging in a forest after arguing with his mother. According to investigators, however, it seems that the young man had no intention of taking his own life. The 13-year-old, with ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder), was found dead in the Hook area of ​​Pembrokeshire, UK.

The facts date back 4 years ago, but only now does it seem to have been established that the boy did not really want to commit suicide. The youngster was described as a “carefree and adventurous” boy and his mother, Nia Owen, said she was devastated at the loss of him. His condition may have influenced his exaggerated reaction to the quarrel with his mother, probably the result of an “emotional reaction”.

His family reported him missing after his grandmother went to pick him up from school. Not having heard from him, he had alerted the emergency services and shortly afterwards the police had informed his loved ones that they had found the 13-year-old but unfortunately lifeless. Initially it seemed that he had hanged himself, but now it seems that his act was not intentional and that his suicide was just an attempt to attract attention.