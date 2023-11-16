Good image quality, integrated speakers and low response time. You will find all this and much more in the LG 32UN500P-W.

The LG 32UN500P-W supports HDR10

Now you can get one of LG’s cheapest 4K UHD monitors for much less than the recommended price, and it is none other than the LG 32UN500P-W. Said monitor It is reduced by 130 euros during Amazon’s Black Friday, so it’s a good time to get it. It is an unbeatable price if we take into account everything it offers, but we will talk about this later.

The LG 32UN500P-W has a 33% discount on Amazon and only costs 269 euros on Amazon. As you can see, it’s an offer. If you were looking for a good 4K UHD monitor for your PC, PS5 or Xbox Series X|S, here is one that is not bad at all. In fact, it has 4.5 stars out of 5 and more than 3,700 ratings. Of these ratings, 70% of users have given it 5 stars.

Buy the LG 32UN500P-W for only 269 euros on Amazon

This 32-inch 4K UHD monitor has a VA panel with a contrast of 3000:1 and a viewing angle of 178 degrees. It goes without saying that delivers sharp, detailed images. There is a lot of difference if we compare it with a 1080p monitor. In addition, the LG 32UN500P-W is very versatile, measuring up when it comes to work and also in games. Regarding the latter, say that it has AMD FreeSync, Dynamic Action Sync and Black Stabilizer.

The LG 32UN500P-W has an elegant and modern design that looks good on any desk. On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that The support allows it to be adjusted in height and inclination. In the sound section, and unlike other monitors, this one integrates two 5-watt speakers, so there is no need to connect external ones. At the connectivity level, it allows you to connect up to three devices by having x1 DisplayPort and x2 HDMI.

In conclusion, the LG 32UN500P-W is a versatile and complete monitor that offers excellent value for money. It is a good option for users looking for a 4K UHD monitor for less than 300 euros. Now, remember that it is an offer that ends on November 27 or while supplies last. So, if you’re interested in getting your hands on it, you’d better be quick, it might sell out in the blink of an eye. Keep in mind that it has a very tempting price.

