Amazon has dropped the price of the BenQ MOBIUZ EX2710Q again for a limited time.

The BenQ MOBIUZ EX2710Q supports AMD FreeSync Premium

Join the conversation

Little by little QHD monitors are gaining market sharejust take a look at Steam’s hardware and software survey, where rose 6.53% last October. Well, if you want to renew your old monitor and are looking for one that has a native resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels, then you may be interested in the BenQ MOBIUZ EX2710Q.

This gaming monitor, which has more than 5,400 reviews and a score of 4.5 stars out of 5, usually has a recommended price of 349.99 euros when it is not on sale. However, it is now available for 263.16 euros on the BenQ website, while on Amazon it costs 260.98 euros (25% discount). It is worth mentioning that it has rarely been so cheap, so you cannot miss this opportunity to get it, you will not regret it.

BenQ MOBIUZ EX2710Q

Save 89.01 euros by buying the BenQ MOBIUZ EX2710Q on Amazon

The BenQ MOBIUZ EX2710Q is a mid-range gaming monitor that offers great performance in all aspects. It has a 27-inch IPS screen with QHD resolution (2,560 x 1,440 pixels), a 165 Hz refresh rate and a 1 ms response time (MPRT). In addition, it incorporates HDRi, Light Tuner and Black eQualizer technologies to improve image quality, and a treVolo sound system with two 2-watt speakers for an immersive audio experience. The panel is one of its strong points, offering a sharp image with a good level of brightness, so it is ideal for games and other multimedia content.

Although at first it may seem like it is a monitor designed for PC, you can also connect a PS5 or Xbox Series X|S. In fact, if you have one of these consoles and you usually play in performance mode, then this BenQ MOBIUZ EX2710Q will not disappoint you. Besides, soporta AMD FreeSync Premium. What this technology does is offer a smooth and uninterrupted gaming experience. At the connectivity level, it incorporates x2 HDMI 2.0, x1 DisplayPort 1.4 and x3 USB.

BenQ MOBIUZ EX2710Q

In conclusion, the BenQ MOBIUZ EX2710Q is a gaming monitor that It’s not bad at all if we take into account its characteristics.. It is a good option for all those gamers looking for a monitor with good image quality, a high refresh rate and surround sound. If this is your case, then don’t hesitate and get it before the offer ends.

Join the conversation

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Alfa Beta Juega receives a commission. Join the Alfa Beta Juega bargain channel to find out about the best offers before anyone else.