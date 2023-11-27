HBO’s The Last of Us is one of the best video game adaptations and has enjoyed recognition from critics and fans. However, its success is also counted in other sectors since the economic impact it generated in a Canadian city was recently recognized.

The Last of Us generated economic benefits in Alberta, Canada

The Last of Us was filmed in Alberta, Canada

According to a report from Twitter user @Zuby_Tech, the Motion Picture Association – Canada (MPA) shared data related to the economic benefit that the filming and production of HBO’s The Last of Us generated in the city of Alberta, Canada.

In this regard, the MPA considers The Last of Us the “largest series” ever filmed in Canada, remembering that Alberta is one of the favorite cities for film and TV productions. In that sense, it was revealed that the economic activities related to the production and filming of The Last of Us generated $141 CAD, of which $70 million was spent on local products and services, while $71 million was for the hiring of local labor. In this city.

The Last of Us and the great economic spill in Alberta, Canada

Likewise, it was reported that HBO’s The Last of Us resulted in the creation of 840 jobs related to the actors and production team, while 1,000 local businesses in Alberta, Canada, were benefited during filming, practically a complete success.

Related video: The Last of Us on HBO: moments from the video game that should be in the series

The Last of Us is preparing for Season 2, but there is no good news

After the success of Season 1 of The Last of Us, fans are wondering about the next chapter. As for the cast, information has been revealed about the actress who will play Abby, in fact she is already known by the production since she was considered for the role of Ellie in the first auditions.

On the other hand, Bella Ramsey revealed that a character from the sequel will appear in the following season, remembering that it will be inspired by the events of The Last of Us: Part II, although it is not known if it will cover the entire game or be divided into more parts. considering that it lasts longer.

ARTICLE: Between ports and remasters: Is The Last of Us in decline?

Finally, the lifting of the strike of writers and actors in Hollywood reactivated the production of Season 2 of The Last of Us, however, there is bad news because the production could take longer than expected since Pedro Pascal, actor who plays Joel, he has a lot of work and roles to play.

Stay with us, at LEVEL UP.

Related video: The Last of Us on HBO dared to do what the game didn’t…

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News