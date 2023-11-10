HBO is one of the streaming platforms What best offer do they have, from classic movies to the latest releases. If you don’t have a plan to do this weekend, HBO could make you stay home to do a marathon, then will offer their service for free.

Those who subscribe to the platform or those who are already subscribed to the premium package eight HBO channels through its pay TV operators in Mexico, They will get the HBO Max streaming platform at no additional cost.

You only have two days to take advantage of this mega promotion, because From November 10 to 12, HBO will be free of charge in MexicoIn each of the eight channels, the platform has different content that you can access these days, for example HBO Signature, HBO Mundi, HBO Family, HBO Xtreme, HBO Plus.

Among the most popular content that you can see for free are:

“Euphoria”

“The White Lotus”

“The Last of Us”

“Succession”

“Game of Thrones”

“The Dragon House”

Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel.

MM

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions