With Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith and Olivia Cooke leading the cast, season 2 of House of the Dragon already has a confirmed release window in the HBO Max catalogue.

Although the strike of writers and actors has paralyzed a large part of the film and television industry, season 2 of The House of the Dragon has been able to continue without mishaps because the scripts for the episodes were already written and the cast of the serie belongs to the British union.

With one of the stars of The House of the Dragon confirming the end of filming (or at least of the sequences that concern him), it was a matter of time before the long-awaited release date of the new episodes of the spin-off was known. of Game of Thrones an HBO Max.

Although the final release date as such has not yet been confirmed, we do have an idea of ​​when we will be able to see the second season of the series.

House of the Dragon returns to the HBO Max catalog next summer

As reported by Variety, HBO boss Casey Bloys confirmed at a press event that season 2 of the dragon house It is scheduled to premiere on HBO Max in the summer of 2024where the first preview of the new episodes was shown to attendees.

However, the media indicates that there is an embargo on said trailer, so at the moment they cannot communicate what the new footage of season 2 includes and when this preview will be released to the public.

The Game of Thrones prequel is bringing back a few cast members from the first season, including Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia CookeEve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glyn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall y Matthew Needham.

Among the new signings of the season we find Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower and Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull.

On the other hand, Ryan Condalco-creator of House of the Dragon, revealed earlier this year that season 2 will feature “five new dragons,” ensuring that the series will live up to its title.

Although the release date has not yet been set, if we take into account that the previous season premiered on August 22 of last year, It is quite likely that season 2 of the dragon house will also launch on HBO Max in August 2024. Do you want to continue with the series?