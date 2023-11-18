Although everything pointed to its end, one of the subscribers’ favorite series is considering its return.

HBO Max working on the third season of Big Little Lies

Join the conversation

Although everything pointed to it being a miniseries that would surprise by having a second season, it seems that the affection of the viewers is going to end up achieving that Big Little Lies have a third season. The series produced by Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon would be preparing its return to HBO Max to remain at the top of the lists of the platform’s best series.

Nicole Kidman herself has been in charge of breaking the news, showing great excitement as it is one of her most beloved seriessince she also co-stars, her first season being the one that made her regain her passion for her work after having her children.

Nicole Kidman confirms a third season of Big Little Lies is in the works via @deuxmoiworld‘s Instagram story pic.twitter.com/UyfVkhrWnu — Nicole Kidman News (@KidmanUpdates) November 18, 2023

Big Litte Lies premiered in 2017 and then swept the world. eight Emmy Awards, among them, Best Leading Actress for Kidman and Best Supporting Actress for Laura Dern. The series, which also stars Shailene Woodley and Zoe Kravitz, tells the comically dark story of three Northern California mothers whose seemingly perfect lives end in murder.

The great HBO Max offer

HBO Max is the streaming platform that brings together series and movies from Warner Bros., HBO, Max, DC, Cartoon Network and much more. Your monthly subscription is priced at €9.99, although The annual payment of €69.99 represents a saving of 41%, being much more recommended to enjoy 12 months of varied content. After Game of Thrones, the platform has released other great titles such as House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, Euphoria or The White Lotus. When it comes to movies, HBO Max receives theatrical releases just a few weeks later.

For now, HBO Max allows you to access the same account on three devices at the same time, allowing you to share an account with at least two other people. At the moment, it is unknown when a third season of Big Little Lies could premiere.

Join the conversation