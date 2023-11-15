Blue Beetle, the film directed by Ángel Manuel Soto and starring Xolo Maridueña (from Cobra Kai) in the main role and his alter ego, Jaime Reyes, already has a release date on the streaming platform, HBO Max.

Through its official X account (formerly Twitter), the streaming service announced that this film would soon join the extensive list of films they offer to each and every one of their users.

HBO Max is characterized by releasing in its catalog of films those that have been the highest grossing films from major film studios such as Warner Bros. The most recent DC Studios film, Blue Beetle, belongs to this studio.

Despite having divided reviews among the audience, the blue beetle movie will arrive this coming Friday, November 17, on HBO Max, so if you are one of the people who enjoyed watching this movie in the cinema and you have the aforementioned streaming platform , now you can enjoy it from the comfort of your home as many times as you want.

What is Blue Beetle about?

Jaime Reyes, a recent college graduate, returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to discover that his home is not as he left it. As he seeks to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab.

When Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime as his symbiotic host, he is given an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny by becoming the superhero “Blue Beetle.”

