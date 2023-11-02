Finally we have a first date indicative to mark on the calendar so official in relation to the premiere of the second season of House of the Dragon (The House of the Dragon in Spain). HBO Max, in charge of its broadcast, has confirmed (without getting your fingers caught too much either) when can we enjoy the long-awaited installment of one of its star series.

The House of the Dragon, an unexpected (big) surprise

Although the end of Game of Thrones was not exactly to everyone’s liking – I won’t be the one to open that melon again – what we can say is that the series has been one of the great titles in the history of television. There have been few who have resisted the charms and stories of Westeros, either because they had read its famous books (still unfinished) or simply because the proposal of HBO He conquered them as well.

Such has been the popularity of this fictional drama that evidently many distrusted that HBO would be able to replicate such a phenomenon, and when House of the Dragon was announced, there were many who believed that it would not be able to meet expectations.

Nothing is further from reality. House of the Dragonbased on the book Fuego y Sangre, has once again given us a fantastic trip through the magical lands created by George RR Martin, showing us that a prequel Not only was it possible, but it was also capable of achieving great success within the content platform.

In fact, the reception has been so good that the first season was not enough, even more so knowing that the second would take a long time to arrive. Luckily, time passes and we are getting closer to enjoying it, even more so now that we finally have a first indicative release date confirmed by HBO Max itself.

When does House of Dragon season 2 premiere?

The HBO content platform has announced that season 2 of House of the Dragon will be released on “early summer” 2024. Casey Bloys, CEO of HBO and HBO Max, confirmed the launch window during an event held for the media today and where, apparently, the firm also showed images of season 2 as a preview. trailer.

Unfortunately, Variety assures that the press is completely prohibited from telling what they have seen (let alone showing it), so at the moment the chances of anything leaking are quite remote.

We know that “early summer” sounds somewhat vague, but it is an official confirmation and a first date or, rather, window, which practically places the premiere in the month of June.

The luck that the strikes of scriptwriters and actors have not affected filming to the series has been key to being able to already mark this date on the agenda. The actors belong to another union and the scripts were ready before the storm, making it easier for everything to go as planned. The reason therefore for the delay has been none other than the requirement of the series, expensive in terms of production and time due to the complexity of its recording.

Luckily, everything now seems to be on track and it won’t take long to find out how things continue between the Greens and the Blacks. A season is coming intense. Get ready.