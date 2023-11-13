The film starring Xolo Maridueña lands on streaming very soon to complete the platform’s DC collection.

2023 has not been a great year for superhero movies, even with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 being the exception to the rule. Unless Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is another rare bird, DC will not even have an exception, with two very poor box office outings with Shazam! The fury of the gods and the film at hand: Blue Beetle.

Angel Manuel Soto directs the film that narrates the origins of the eponymous character, specifically the iteration of Jaime Reyes, who is played by the Cobra Kai star, Xolo Maridueña.

Accompanying the actor in the cast of Blue Beetle, we have Susan Sarandon, Adriana Barraza, Damián Alcázar, Bruna Marquezine, Elpidia Carrillo, George Lopez, Belissa Escobedo, Harvey Guillén and Raoul Trujillo.

With a production budget of $104 million, the film only managed to gross $129 million at the box office, although part of the responsibility lies with the winds of change at DC, which make the uncertainty surrounding the films recent events and their continuity, is enormous.

Blue Beetle is about to land on HBO Max

If you didn’t see Blue Beetle in theaters when it premiered last August, HBO Max gives you the chance to cross the movie off your 2023 to-do list.

will be next Friday, November 17 when the DC film debuts in the platform’s catalog, where other films that did not succeed at the box office have demonstrated better performance.

With potential to appear in the new DC Universe of James Gunn —despite all the comings and goings of decisions around these issues—, Blue Beetle can be a very good way to invest two hours of next weekend on HBO Max. Will you be able to improve your streaming results?