HBO Max presents its news for November 2023

The month of November is already here, so the HBO Max streaming platform anticipates its subscribers with its new content over the next few weeks that add to the latest October premieres, where terror was very present with the return of The Exorcist or the arrival of The Nun 2.

This month highlights the new comedy from The Big Bang Theory creator Chuck Lorre, called Bookie to tell the crazy story of a Californian bookmaker as he has to adapt to a changing personal and professional environment. Along with this title comes another large number of new features.

HBO Max premieres in November 2023

Road Trip with Gordon, Gino & Freed – Season 3 (November 1)Megan Thee Stallion vs Tory Lanez: Five Shots – November 8Stand up & Shout: Music at a Philadelphia high school (November 8)

Film follows 10th grade students at Hill-Freedman World Academy (HFWA), a Philadelphia public school, as they participate in a unique songwriting collaboration. Teaming up with local musicians, students come together to create an album of powerful original songs that capture both the difficult times they are experiencing and the joy that music brings.

RAP SH!T – Season 2 (November 9)RAP SH!T follows two Miami high school friends, Shawna and Mia, who reunite to form a rap group. On his rise to fame, Shawna and Mia are at a crucial moment in their careers as rappersas they are forced to decide whether to remain true to themselves or adapt to the demands of the music industry.The Teenage Kiss (November 9)

New series to follow a wave of murders of young people calls into question the existence of BAa revolutionary group of teenagers with special powers, who seek to escape the monotony of a dystopian and decadent Future.

You were my first boyfriend (November 9)American History X (November 10)

Film in which Derek (Edward Norton), a young Californian “skin head” of neo-Nazi ideology, is imprisoned for murdering a black man who tried to steal his van. When he leaves prison and returns to his neighborhood ready to get away from the world of violence, he meets his little brother (Edward Furlong), for whom Derek is the role model, follows the same path that led him to prison.

The murder of Caroline Crouch (November 11)

New documentary in which a handsome Greek pilot conquers the British Caroline Crouch until the birth of their son, when tragedy occurs. Experts reveal the shocking truth.

The Life of Albert Brooks (November 12)

Documentary that follows from the late 1960s to Albert Brooksa major force in American comedy with his intelligent, sometimes absurd and truly unique sense of humor.

The ‘Love has Won’ cult (November 14)

A new docuseries about the shadowy religious group labeled a cult by many, and its leader Amy Carlson, directed by Baby God director Hannah Olson. The series tells the story of Carlson, aka Mother God, and Love Has Won, with exclusive access to key people and previously unreleased footage.

Fighting for Freedom (November 15)Julia – Season 2 (November 16)David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived (November 16)Flowers (November 17)

Film in which Ane’s life takes a turn when she begins to anonymously receive a bouquet of flowers at her house weekly. For their part, the lives of Lourdes and Tere are also affected by some mysterious flowers. Every week a stranger places a bouquet in memory of someone who was important in his life. Story of three women, three lives altered by the mere presence of some flowers.

Little Nicky (November 17)

Film in which after ten thousand years of hard work, Satan is eager to retire, but none of his children are evil enough to replace him.. The eldest, Cassius and Adrian, tired of their father’s tyranny, decide to go to New York to establish their own infernal kingdom. Nicky, the smallest and stupidest, will manage to avoid the succession by becoming a man.

Candy Cross (November 23)

New series whose protagonist, who has a natural gift for cooking, will live unforgettable experiences in his life by participating in a television contest that will bring him fame.

The Lives of Felix (November 24)

In this documentary series written and directed by Fèlix Colomer, its creator himself reconstructs throughout its seven chapters the different stages of his life and the learnings that derive from them. Soccer refereeing, chess, trap music, adult sex, political activism…

Another round (November 24)

movie in which Four high school teachers embark on a sociological experiment in which each of them must maintain the level of alcohol in their body at the same levelduring their daily life, trying to demonstrate in this way that they can improve in all aspects of their life.

Aquateen Hunger Force – Season 12 (November 27)South to Black Power (November 29)Bookie (November 30)

New series from Big Bang Theory creator Chuck Lorre and Nick Bakay a dark and funny comedy that follows veteran Los Angeles bookie Danny (Sebastian Maniscalco) when the possible legalization of sports betting in California threatens to upend his business. Along with his best friend and former NFL player Ray (Omar J. Dorsey), his sister Lorraine (Vanessa Ferlito) and drug dealer Hector (Jorge García), Danny must deal with his increasingly unstable clients while He tries to pay off his debts and makes risky bets.

