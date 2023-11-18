HBO Max has confirmed the renewal of the Harley Quinn series for a fifth season: we tell you everything we know about it so far, and we analyze what could happen.

The adult animation series Harley Quinn has become one of the most popular productions about DC characters on HBO Max, and that is why the streaming platform has just renewed it for a fifth season.

Harley Quinn premiered its first season on HBO Max in November 2019, and since then we have seen new episodes of the series almost annually. The series continued in April 2020 with its second season, but then in 2021 we had a short break.

The production of DC It returned in July 2022 with its third season and, before the fourth premiered in July of the following year, a Valentine’s special made by Harley Quinn y Poison Ivy.

Now, HBO Max has confirmed the renewal of Harley Quinn for a fifth season. Although it is still early to know the first details about its plot, duration and release datewe can deduce where the series will go.

What do we know about Harley Quinn season 5?

The fourth season of Harley Quinn adapted some of the most popular comic book stories for the small screen. Batmanand the last thing we saw in the series was the resurrection of Nightwingwhose loyalties are still a mystery.

In general, the episodes of Harley Quinn They last approximately 22 minutes -except the special one with Poison Ivy which was extended to 45-, so the times of the new chapters should not vary.

The first two seasons of Harley Quinn had 13 episodes, while the next two reduced their number to 10. Therefore, it is most likely that season 5 will also have 10 episodes. As for its release date, it is expected that it will land on the streaming platform at some point in the future. 2024.