HBO Max is one of thes streaming platforms with the best catalog of movies and series to enjoy. Within its bank of films we find the “Harry Potter” saga, “Games of Thrones”, DC movies, “Gossip Girl”, among others. As part of the Black Friday discounts, which began this Friday, November 24, Warner seeks to increase its subscribers, which is why it has announced a mega discount.

Currently, the regular price of HBO Max is divided into three categories:

1 Month: $179 pesos 3 Months: $399 pesos 12 Months: $1,249 pesos

All plans include the same benefits, the only thing that changes is the duration of the subscription, which varies between one month and one year. Unlike other platforms, with your subscription you have these benefits:

Viewing on all devices Using three devices at the same time High definition and 4K Download up to 30 titles 5 profiles

Today on Black Friday, HBO has 70 percent off the monthly plan for two months.

The offer is valid until November 27 and is for new and inactive customers (who no longer have an active subscription) of HBO Max in Mexico who subscribe directly through HBOMax.com and through the following participating subscription providers: Amazon Prime Video Channels.

The platform explains that eligible customers who take advantage of this promotional offer will gain access to the HBO Max standard monthly plan at a discounted price of $49 per month, plus applicable taxes for the first two months.

Please note that to register you must be over 18 years of age and need a valid payment method. After the discounted subscription period, your subscription will automatically renew at the current standard monthly plan price.

