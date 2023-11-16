Barbie is one of the best movies of 2023. And now it seems that HBO Max has great news about what is to come.

HBO Max has issued an unexpected statement about Barbie. The streaming platform has surprised followers of Margot Robbie’s film with an announcement on its official account. This announcement indicates that the film will be available very soon in its online catalog. Although the film premiered in theaters at the end of July, viewers have been awaiting its streaming arrival for a long time. This is the big revelation that the company has shared on X (Twitter) that has taken all viewers by surprise, given the lack of information about this premiere:

Barbie is streaming soon on Max. HBO Originals Curb Your Enthusiasm, Succession, The Sopranos and more are streaming on Max. — Max (@StreamOnMax) November 14, 2023

The CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery previously mentioned that Barbie would be available on HBO Max during the fall season. Which coincides with its recent launch for online purchase on September 12 and its subsequent physical release in formats such as Blu-ray, 4K UHD and DVD on October 17. However, we still do not have an official online release date for the film directed by Greta Gerwig on the Warner Media streaming platform. What’s going on?

Possible release date of the film in streaming

Considering that the fall season is coming to an end, this latest update on the Barbie release date on HBO Max could indicate a release window for late November. There is speculation that 119 days after its theatrical debut, Friday, November 17, could be a realistic date. But it has not yet been officially confirmed. And another streaming premiere for Blue Beetle, the latest DC Comics movie, was recently announced within that window.

It is possible that the Barbie streaming premiere on HBO Max be delayed a week. Therefore, it would arrive next Friday, November 24. Or possibly extended until Friday, December 1. That would be 133 days after its initial launch and would close the year 2023 beautifully.

