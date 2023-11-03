HBO Max subscribers are on high alert. The situation with the streaming platform is worrying after the latest information.

HBO Max has issued a worrying statement to subscribers. Subscribers to the streaming platform who are still in the old ad-free category are about to lose an important benefit. At least, in the United States. However, these measures will soon be implemented in the rest of the international territories where the North American company operates.

When HBO Max became the current streaming platform earlier this year, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that existing customers would retain benefits like 4K streaming for six months. However, This period is about to end and support for 4K streaming will be exclusive to the Ultimate plan starting in December. The most expensive plan in the United States, of course. This has happened before with Netflix. And it will also happen soon with Disney+.

The changes affect North America first

Until now, the streaming in 4K on HBO Max It was still available to customers paying $15.99 a month on the old plan. But, from now on, it will be exclusive to subscribers of the Ultimate plan, who pay $19.99 per month. In addition to the loss of 4K, the number of simultaneous streams will be reduced from three to two. Downloads will not be affected and will continue to be available for the mid-tier subscription. The renovation is practically complete.

The three subscription categories on HBO Max They will be the following:

Ads Tier: $9.99/monthNo Ads But No 4K: $15.99/monthNo Ads and 4K: $19.99/month

4K service on HBO Max scheduled to be retired on December 5. This decision may affect subscribers who value superior image quality and are on the ad-free plan. Those who wish to retain access to 4K viewing should consider upgrading to the Ultimate subscription for an additional cost. Soon, the measures would affect Europe and other territories.