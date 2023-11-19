But, although less than on other platforms, we can also ver realities en HBO Max if we are looking to disconnect with enjoyable and light programs with which to have a good time. Contestants looking for love, cooking contestants or all kinds of reality competitions.

Gordon, Gino and Fred’s big banquet

It is not a program as such but a Christmas special of a single episode, one hour and ten minutes with two of the best chefs in the world or the most popular. Gordom Ramsay and Gino D’Acampo They face each other in this special in which they must create the best festive menu for “some of the heroes of 2017”. A cooking show that we can watch in a free hour and perfect for cooking and Harry Potter fans.

Zero waste chef

More than just one of HBO Max’s reality shows, “Chef Without Waste” is a program or docuseries about a cooking adventure through Europe. Diego is a young environmentalist who will serve as our guide in this program in which each episode is a country. In each program of about 45 minutes we will travel to a country so that Diego can meet with Michelin star chefs from all countries. There is a challenge: cooking with zero waste, minimizing waste as much as possible and changing the food industry.

Selena + Chef

Selena Gómez is the protagonist of this cooking show, one of the cooking realities that we can see on HBO Max. Selena Gomez is the protagonist of this show with three seasons and about 25 minutes per chapter. In each of the programs or episodes you will meet a famous person and They prepare all kinds of recipes remotely. During the coronavirus quarantine at home, she will let herself be guided remotely by relevant chefs who will guide her to make different recipes. Recipes of all kinds made by a non-professional person, at home.

Baketopia

If you are a fan of sweets, Baketopia is one of the best HBO Max reality shows what can you see. Rosanna Pansino is the pastry chef and influencer who will be in charge of guiding us in this sweet world with twelve episodes or programs in its first season. A baking and cooking contest in which you have to get the best cake in a limited time. The winner will receive a prize of $10,000 and the themes of each program is totally different but in all of them there will be incredible cakes and tarts where design and flavor will be valued.

Other reality shows on HBO Max

And beyond cooking, there are other reality shows that you can watch on HBO Max.

All that Glitters

As its name suggests, All that Glitters is a brilliant reality show. Eight aspiring jewelers They will have to demonstrate their quality, they will have to demonstrate what it takes to shine in the world of jewelry. Six episodes in which they will have to go passing tests in programs or episodes of an hour where one of them will be discarded until reaching the grand final

Platform: HBO Max

Year: 2021

Theme: Jewelry, competition reality

Recommended age: For those over thirteen years old

Ellen’s Next Great Designer

In this reality show, the contestants will have to design the best furniture. Six episodes or parts of a contest in which eight future furniture designers have to give free rein to your imagination to create the most spectacular furniture, the most striking, the most in line with the challenge posed in each of the programs that we can see in approximately forty minutes.

Platform: HBO Max

Year: 2021

Theme: Furniture and decoration designers

Recommended age: For those over thirteen years old