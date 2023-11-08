Exorcist horror can be a difficult genre to digest, but those who like it… Love it! And on HBO Max there is a perfect movie.

If you like exorcist horror, you can’t miss a great movie on HBO Max. That film is The Rite (2011). The Warner Bros. Pictures film is directed by Mikael Håfström, a Swedish director known for Uncovered (2021), Bloodline (2015) or Out of Control (2005), among many other films. The rite stars a stellar cast. A cast led by the legendary Anthony Hopkins. At his side are actors such as Colin O’Donoghue, Alice Braga, Ciarán Hinds, Rutger Hauer and Toby Jones.

The rite is available on HBO Max and promises a great session of exorcist horror. We are facing a dramatic thriller with touches of supernatural terror. Ultimately, this is a classic possession movie. But the best of all is that it is based on real events. Therefore, for people who like this type of paranormal experiences associated with religion, The Rite will seem like an ideal film. One of those perfect movies to watch with the lights off and a couple of candles lit.

A good dose of supernatural possessions

But what is the story of The Rite on HBO Max? Basically, the film tells the life of Michael Kovak, a disappointed American seminarian who decides to attend an exorcisms course taught at the Vatican. That is what will make his faith shake and he will have to face terrible demonic forces. In Rome, he will meet Father Lucas, an unorthodox priest who will teach him the dark side of the Faith. Come on, if you wanted exorcist terror, well, he takes a good dose.

Can watch The Rite on HBO Max online with a subscription to the streaming platform. A subscription that has recently increased its price. But it will soon try to justify this increase in subscriptions with much more ambitious and expensive products.